Limon Dance Company

Limon Dance Company

Time: May 2, 2017 at 7:30pm to May 7, 2017 at 2pm
Location: The Joyce Theater
Street: 175 Eighth Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.joyce.org
Phone: 212.242.0800
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The Limon Dance Company, one of the world's great modern dance companies since its founding in 1946, returns to the Joyce with two programs of classics by Jose Limon, along with new works by Kate Weare and company artistic director Colin Connor.

