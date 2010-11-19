The Limon Dance Company returns to the Joyce with a major revival of Limon's stirring "Missa Brevis," staged and directed by Kristen Foote and Clay Taliaferro. Also by Limon is his "The Unsung," for an all-male cast honoring the nobility and spirit of Native Americans. Artistic Director Colin Connor has created a new work for an all-female cast: "The Body is a House Without Walls," set to music by Beethoven. The season will also see dances commissioned by the Limon organization from three exceptional young choreographers: Rosie Herrera, Yin Yue, and Adam Baruch. Programs vary slightly, so please visit the website for details: www.limon.org