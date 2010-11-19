Time: May 8, 2018 at 7:30pm to May 13, 2018 at 2pm
Location: The Joyce Theater
Street: 175 Eighth Avenue
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.joyce.org
Phone: 212.242.0800
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
The Limon Dance Company returns to the Joyce with a major revival of Limon's stirring "Missa Brevis," staged and directed by Kristen Foote and Clay Taliaferro. Also by Limon is his "The Unsung," for an all-male cast honoring the nobility and spirit of Native Americans. Artistic Director Colin Connor has created a new work for an all-female cast: "The Body is a House Without Walls," set to music by Beethoven. The season will also see dances commissioned by the Limon organization from three exceptional young choreographers: Rosie Herrera, Yin Yue, and Adam Baruch. Programs vary slightly, so please visit the website for details: www.limon.org
