Time: October 24, 2017 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Aaron Davis Hall
Street: 129 Convent Avenue (at 135 St)
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.limon.org
Phone: 212.650.6900
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Oct 12
The Limon Dance Company will appear at Aaron Davis Hall in a program of two Limon classics and previews by three young choreographers selected to create work on the Limon dancers. By Limon are his celebrated "The Moor's Pavane," also danced by companies around the world; and the Suite from A Choreographic Offering, the great choreographer's tribute to his mentor Doris Humphrey. Young choreographers who will be previewing their dances are Adam Barruch, Rosie Herrera, and Yin Yue. Presented by City College Center for the Arts and the Jose Limon Dance Foundation.
Comment
© 2017 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Limon Dance Company to add comments!
Join danceart.