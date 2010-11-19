The Limon Dance Company will appear at Aaron Davis Hall in a program of two Limon classics and previews by three young choreographers selected to create work on the Limon dancers. By Limon are his celebrated "The Moor's Pavane," also danced by companies around the world; and the Suite from A Choreographic Offering, the great choreographer's tribute to his mentor Doris Humphrey. Young choreographers who will be previewing their dances are Adam Barruch, Rosie Herrera, and Yin Yue. Presented by City College Center for the Arts and the Jose Limon Dance Foundation.