Legacy 36 - a line of former Rockettes - and the Stars

Time: June 3, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: The Miller Theater
Street: 2960 Broadway (at 116th St.)
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.eventbrite.com
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Former Rockette Mary Six Rupert presents the fifth annual LEGACY 36 and THE STARS, featuring The Legacy Dancers, a line of former Rockettes, along with stars who appeared at Radio City Music Hall: Maurice Hines, Sandy Duncan, Don Correia, and Rosemary Novellino-Mearns. With dances that range from a Can-Can to tap dancing sailors, the evening is a celebration of the history of the Rockettes and the art of precision dance.
