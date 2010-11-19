Legacy 36 - a line of former Rockettes - and the Stars

Former Rockette Mary Six Rupert presents the fifth annual LEGACY 36 and THE STARS, featuring The Legacy Dancers, a line of former Rockettes, along with stars who appeared at Radio City Music Hall: Maurice Hines, Sandy Duncan, Don Correia, and Rosemary Novellino-Mearns. With dances that range from a Can-Can to tap dancing sailors, the evening is a celebration of the history of the Rockettes and the art of precision dance.