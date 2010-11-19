Laura Pawel Dance Company

Time: March 15, 2019 at 7pm to March 16, 2019 at 7pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 2123490438
Event Type: music/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Laura Pawel presents her company of dancers and musicians, all longtime collaborators, in the premiere of "Cloudy with a chance of rain" and company repertory. The Pawel dances include both set and improvised movement, with improvised talk in many of the works. All dances are performed to original music played live by the composers: Phil Stone, Barebones, and The Cecilia Coleman Quartet.
