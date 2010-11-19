Laura Pawel Dance Company

Laura Pawel and her ensemble of dancers and musicians return to the Chen Dance Center with the premiere of "Sunset Beach," named after a section of Vancouver's waterside park where locals and tourists gather at sunset to enjoy the beautiful scenery. From the repertory are duets and group dances, including "How are you is a greeting, not a question." All dances are performed to original music by composer/performers Phil Stone, the Cecilia Coleman Quartet, and Barebones (harmonica and guitar). The Company's style consists of both set and improvised movement and talk.