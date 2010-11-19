danceart.

Laura Pawel Dance Company

Event Details

Time: March 16, 2018 at 7pm to March 17, 2018 at 7pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St
City/Town: NEW YORK
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0438
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Laura Pawel and her ensemble of dancers and musicians return to the Chen Dance Center with the premiere of "Sunset Beach," named after a section of Vancouver's waterside park where locals and tourists gather at sunset to enjoy the beautiful scenery.  From the repertory are duets and group dances, including "How are you is a greeting, not a question."   All dances are performed to original music by composer/performers Phil Stone, the Cecilia Coleman Quartet, and Barebones (harmonica and guitar).  The Company's style consists of both set and improvised movement and talk.

