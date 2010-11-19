Laura Pawel Dance Company

Time: March 17, 2017 at 7pm to March 18, 2017 at 7pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0126
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Feb 24
Laura Pawel presents her ensemble of dancers and musicians in the new group work "Plain and Fancy," along with company favorites, including "How are you is a greeting, not a question." All works are performed to live music by composer/musicians Phil Stone (keyboard), The Cecilia Coleman Quartet, and Barebones (harmonica and guitar).
