La Cantata dei Pastori (The Shepherd's Cantata)

Go back in time to Southern Italy with Alessandra Belloni and I Giullari di Piazza, when they present their traditional Southern Italian family xmas show, complete with angels, devils, dragons, stilt walker, hilarious commedia dell'arte character, and La Befana, the Good Witch of Christmas. Renowned singer/percussionist Alessandra Belloni appears as Mary in this beloved story of Mary and Joseph journeying to Bethlehem. On the way, the Devil dispatches demons to try to stop the birth of Jesus, and there are many entertaining episodes, but good triumph over evil, and the show ends with the birth of Jesus and singing of the oldest known Neapolitan Christmas song. Performed in Italian with English narration by La Befana, this joyous production is enacted by 15 musicians/singers/dancers who specialize in traditional Southern Italian theater and music.