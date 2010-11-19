Time: June 10, 2018 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: MMAC
Street: 248 West 60th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.vkdcny.com
Phone: www.ticketfly.com
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
The Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory will hold its Spring Gala June 10th. Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet, presents her students in excerpts from the classics as well as original ballets created for them by choreographer Nina Buisson. Also appearing are medalists from the recent Kozlova International Ballet Competition: Nikita Boris and Ruben Rascon (from the New Jersey Ballet) will dance La Esmeralda Grand Pas de Deux; others will appear in excerpts from La Bayadere, and more.
Comment
© 2018 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Kozlova Spring Gala to add comments!
Join danceart.