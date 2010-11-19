Kozlova Spring Gala

The Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory will hold its Spring Gala June 10th. Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet, presents her students in excerpts from the classics as well as original ballets created for them by choreographer Nina Buisson. Also appearing are medalists from the recent Kozlova International Ballet Competition: Nikita Boris and Ruben Rascon (from the New Jersey Ballet) will dance La Esmeralda Grand Pas de Deux; others will appear in excerpts from La Bayadere, and more.