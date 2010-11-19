Kozlova's "Nutcracker Winter Suite"

Time: December 2, 2017 from 5pm to 6pm
Location: Symphony Space
Street: 2537 Broadway (at 95th St)
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.symphonyspace.org
Phone: 212.864.5400
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago
Valentina Kozlova presents her Dance Conservatory of New York in their one-hour, family friendly Nutcracker Winter Suite. The charming production is all-dance, opening with the Snow Scene and dancing into the Kingdom of Sweets, with all the beloved Tchaikovsky divertissements. The Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier will be danced by Nikita Boris and Justin Valentine, both recipients of medals at international ballet competitions and recipients of scholarships to the legendary Vaganova Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia.
