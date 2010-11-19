Kozlova's "Nutcracker Winter Suite"

Time: December 3, 2016 from 7pm to 8:15pm
Location: Symphony Space
Street: 2537 Broadway
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.symphonyspace.org
Phone: 212.864.5400
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Nov 8
Valentina Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet, presents her Dance Conservatory in "Nutcracker Winter Suite," a one-hour production that starts with the Snow Scene. The talented Dance Conservatory students will be joined by Kozlova students Nikita Boris and Justin Valentine as the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier. Both gifted teens received scholarships at the last Kozlova Int'l Ballet Competition to study at the legendary Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, directed by Nikolai Tsisaridze. 16-year old Nikita was further honored with an invitation to dance a solo from the ballet Giselle on stage at the Mariinsky Theatre as part of the Vaganova-Prix.
