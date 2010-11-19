Kozlova Int'l Ballet Competition Gala Performance

The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition will come to a grand finale with the announcement of the dancers who will receive medals, scholarships to schools and contracts with companies around the world, followed by a Gala Performance. Announcements at 6 PM (no dancing); performance at 7 PM with appearances by medalists and a special tribute to the late Rudolf Nureyev. Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet, protégé of Nureyev, and trustee of the Nureyev Foundation, will make brief remarks about the great dancer, and will show a rarely-seen 20-minute film, narrated in French, about Nureyev. Further remarks will come from Valentina Kozlova, who appeared in Balanchine's "Orpheus" with Nureyev when he guested with New York City Ballet in 1988.