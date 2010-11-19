Jeanette Stoner & Dancers

Time: April 29, 2017 at 8pm to May 2, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Stoner Loft
Street: 83 Leonard St., 5th floor
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.jeanettestonerandd…
Phone: 212.226.1576
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Apr 13
Jeanette Stoner presents her company in the premiere of "Into," set to music by Gabriel Faure, along with company repertory. "Ms. Stoner," according to the New York Times, "is prized for the intelligence of her dances and her choice of mature performers." Her dance/theater works can be "delicately humorous, or thoughtfully poetic, or strangely disturbing." (bearnstow journal)
