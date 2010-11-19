Jeanette Stoner and Dancers return to the Stoner Loft for the premiere of "Stairways," along with repertory works. The veteran choreographer/dancer's works combine movement, theater, the spoken word, and her very individual vision, placed in the hands of dancer/actors, many of whom have worked with Stoner for years. Ruth Grauert, reviewing in the Bearnstow Journal, remarked that "Always, Jeanette Stoner spurs the aesthetic and kinetic, and that is what the art of dance should do."