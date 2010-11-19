H.T. Chen & Dancers will appear in a program of H.T. works informed by Chinese history and culture, including excerpts from "South of Gold Mountain," their impeccably researched work that tells the little-known story of the thousands of Chinese immigrants who came to America and settled in Southern states, helping to build railroads, bridges, and more. The evening, which gives food for thought and refreshments starts at 7 PM with a serving of dim sum.