H.T. Chen & Dancers Teahouse Performance

Time: February 16, 2017 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0126
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Ring in the Year of the Rooster at Chen Dance Center's delightful Teahouse Performance, Feb. 16 at 7 PM. H.T. Chen & Dancers, joined by guest artist Ayaka Kamei, will perform Chen works that include traditional, historical and humorous dances, opening with a traditional Lantern Procession and closing with the celebratory Confetti dance.
