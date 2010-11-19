Time: June 9, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: Schimmel Center/Pace University
Street: 3 Spruce St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.schimmelcenter.org
Phone: 212.346.1715
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 23 minutes ago
Former Rockette Mary Six Rupert presents "Forever Linked,' a tap dance extravaganza that celebrates the art of precision dancing and its history from The Tiller Girls to the Rockettes. The show features The Legacy Dancers, a line of former Rockettes that still rocks, as well as tappers and specialty dancers. 92-year old Muriel Bradshaw will be seen speaking on tape. Bradshaw was a Roxyette, the group that appeared at the Roxy Theater and opened Radio City Music Hall in 1932 and later changed its name to the Rockettes. Mary will host, along with Bruce Michael, former VP and Creative Producer of the Rockettes.
Comment
