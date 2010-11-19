Fini Italian Dance Festival

Time: August 31, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 W. 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.alvinailey.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Jul 20
Antonio Fini of Calabria announces a Gala Performance August 31st, bringing to a close the 7th annual Fini Int'l Dance Festival that takes place in Italy and NYC. Performers from Rome and Bologna will join American-based companies with an "Italian connection" for a Gala performance and awards event. The Lifetime Achievement Award this year will go to Terese Capucilli, great dramatic dancer and former principal with the Martha Graham Dance Company.
