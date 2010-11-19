Fini International Dance Festival

Time: August 30, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.danceaward.org
Phone: www.danceawards.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Dancer/producer Antonio Fini, native of Calabria and recent guest dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, announces the closing Gala of his International Dance Festival, a series of workshops and performances in Italy, Bulgaria, and the U.S. The Festival will conclude with an August 30th performance at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, featuring three companies from Italy: the Emox Ballet of Florence, the Perla Dance Company of Marche, the Balletto di Pescara; plus a soloist from the Turin Tap Festival. U.S. companies with an "Italian connection" include Buglisi Dance Theatre, Michael Mao Dance, and Abarukas Dance. The evening also includes presentation of awards, this year to choreographer Gianni Santucci (Lifetime Achievement Award); Luciana Paris, soloist with ABT (Extraordinary Dancer Award); and Virginia Lensi of Milan, member of ABT (Rising Star Award).
