Film - A Man of Dance/Vincent Warren

A Man of Dance (Un Homme de Danse), a celebration of the life of Vincent Warren (1938-2017) makes its NY premiere at the 46th edition of Dance on Camera Festival, presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center and Dance Films Association. A native of Florida, Vincent Warren became a celebrated figure in the dance world of Canada as a principal with Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. In recognition of his accomplishments, he received a Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Medal in 1977, and another medal at Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The film also affords viewers excerpts of many ballets with Annette av Paul, Brian MacDonald and other well-known dancers.