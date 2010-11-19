"Fahu Goes East" with Kauila Kanaka'ole

Kauila Kanaka'ole of Hilo, Hawaii, will appear at Chen Dance Center in his one-man dance/theater work "Fahu Goes East." Member of a legendary Hawaiian family of hula and chant practitioners, Kauila tells a story of family and search for freedom through dance, story, unapologetic truths, and irreverent humor. The work was commissioned by Chen Dance Center in celebration of Asian/Pacific-American Heritage Month.