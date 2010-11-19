danceart.

"Fahu Goes East" with Kauila Kanaka'ole

"Fahu Goes East" with Kauila Kanaka'ole

Time: May 25, 2018 at 7pm to May 26, 2018 at 7pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0438
Event Type: dance/theater
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Kauila Kanaka'ole of Hilo, Hawaii, will appear at Chen Dance Center in his one-man dance/theater work "Fahu Goes East."   Member of a legendary Hawaiian family of hula and chant practitioners, Kauila tells a story of family and search for freedom through dance, story, unapologetic truths, and irreverent humor.  The work was commissioned by Chen Dance Center in celebration of Asian/Pacific-American Heritage Month.

