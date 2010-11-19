Eye on Dance unearths "The Rite of Spring"

Celia Ipiotis announces a video screening and live discussion of Nijinsky's revolutionary "The Rite of Spring." Video excerpts are from the 1987 revival for The Joffrey Ballet in a reconstruction by Millicent Hodson and Kenneth Archer, and two former Joffrey dancers, Nicole Duffy Robertson and Denise Jackson Sutherland, will be on hand for a live interview by Celia Ipiotis.