Eye on Dance unearths "The Rite of Spring"

Time: April 12, 2018 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Location: National Arts Club
Street: 15 Gramercy Park
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.eyeonthearts@gmail…
Phone: 212.475.3424
Event Type: dance, and, film
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Celia Ipiotis announces a video screening and live discussion of Nijinsky's revolutionary "The Rite of Spring." Video excerpts are from the 1987 revival for The Joffrey Ballet in a reconstruction by Millicent Hodson and Kenneth Archer, and two former Joffrey dancers, Nicole Duffy Robertson and Denise Jackson Sutherland, will be on hand for a live interview by Celia Ipiotis.
