Mare Nostrum Elements, in collaboration with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, is proud to announce the fifth annual Emerging Choreographer Series, a program the celebrates new dances from modern to hip-hop, created by nine talented young choreographers. Selected from a group of 79 auditioning dancemakers, each choreographer receives up to 60 hours of free studio space at three venues; a stipend to pay themselves and their dancers; and public performances at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Long Island City. Founder/directors are Kevin Albert and Nicola Iervasi, with invaluable assistance from Steven Hitt, managing artistic director of LaGuardia P.A. Center, and consultant/collaborator Sydney Skybetter.