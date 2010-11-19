Time: February 26, 2018 at 7:30pm to February 27, 2018 at 7:30pm
Location: LaGuardia Community College
Street: 31-10 Thomson Avenue
City/Town: Long Island City
Website or Map: http://www.lpac.nyc
Phone: 718.482.5151
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 9 hours ago
Mare Nostrum Elements, in collaboration with LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, is proud to announce the fifth annual Emerging Choreographer Series, a program the celebrates new dances from modern to hip-hop, created by nine talented young choreographers. Selected from a group of 79 auditioning dancemakers, each choreographer receives up to 60 hours of free studio space at three venues; a stipend to pay themselves and their dancers; and public performances at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center in Long Island City. Founder/directors are Kevin Albert and Nicola Iervasi, with invaluable assistance from Steven Hitt, managing artistic director of LaGuardia P.A. Center, and consultant/collaborator Sydney Skybetter.
