Eliot Feld's KIDS DANCE, 40 whiz kids aged 11 to 18, returns to The Joyce for 6 performances, including the premieres of Feld's Pointing 2 and Pointing 3, for young ladies en pointe; three Feld masterworks: The Jig Is Up, Meshugana Dance, and Apple Pie (created especially for the kids); and It's the Effort That Counts, co-choreographed by three Juilliard graduates: Stephanie Terasaki, Conner Bormann and Riley O'Flynn.