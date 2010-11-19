Eliot Feld's KIDS DANCE, called "a New York City treasure" by The New York Times, makes its annual visit to The Joyce with ballets by Eliot Feld and guest choreographers Laura Careless, and a trio of current or former Juilliard students Conner Bormann, Riley O'flynn, and Stephanie Terasaki. The remarkably poised, scrupulously schooled, and impeccably rehearsed whiz-kids, number 60, ages 11-17.