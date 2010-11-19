Time: June 8, 2017 at 7pm to June 11, 2017 at 7pm
Location: The Joyce Theater
Street: 175 Eighth Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.ballettech.org
Phone: 212.242.0800
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 28 minutes ago
Eliot Feld's KIDS DANCE, called "a New York City treasure" by The New York Times, makes its annual visit to The Joyce with ballets by Eliot Feld and guest choreographers Laura Careless, and a trio of current or former Juilliard students Conner Bormann, Riley O'flynn, and Stephanie Terasaki. The remarkably poised, scrupulously schooled, and impeccably rehearsed whiz-kids, number 60, ages 11-17.
Comment
© 2017 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Eliot Feld's KIDS DANCE to add comments!
Join danceart.