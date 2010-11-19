Time: December 22, 2018 from 8pm to 9:30pm
Location: Theater for the New City
Street: 155 First Avenue
City/Town: NY
Phone: 2122541109
Event Type: music/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Alessandra Belloni, renowned Southern Italian percussionist/singer, has gathered a remarkable group of percussionists/vocalists/dancers for "Drums of Illumination," uniting three great cultures: Native American performed by the SilverCloud Singers and Dancers; the fiery African performed by Kevin Nathaniel; and Southern Italian by Belloni and her ensemble I Giullari di Piazza.
Comment
© 2018 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Drums of Illumination to add comments!
Join danceart.