Drums of Illumination

Event Details

Drums of Illumination

Time: December 22, 2018 from 8pm to 9:30pm
Location: Theater for the New City
Street: 155 First Avenue
City/Town: NY
Phone: 2122541109
Event Type: music/dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Alessandra Belloni, renowned Southern Italian percussionist/singer, has gathered a remarkable group of percussionists/vocalists/dancers for "Drums of Illumination," uniting three great cultures: Native American performed by the SilverCloud Singers and Dancers; the fiery African performed by Kevin Nathaniel; and Southern Italian by Belloni and her ensemble I Giullari di Piazza.

