DeGarmo Salon Performance

Time: May 2, 2019 from 7pm to 8:15pm
Location: Clemente Center
Street: 107 Suffolk St.
City/Town: New York
Phone: 212.375.9214
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its annual Salon Performance series with a May 2nd showing of works in progress by Gina Bonati and Ara Fitzgerald. Audience members get an up close look, and even participation, in the creation of these new works.
