DeGarmo Salon Performance

Event Details

Time: May 2, 2019 from 7pm to 8:15pm
Location: Clemente Center
Street: 107 Suffolk St.
City/Town: New York
Phone: 212.375.9214
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its annual Salon Performance series with a May 2nd showing of works in progress by Gina Bonati and Ara Fitzgerald.  Audience members get an up close look, and even participation, in the creation of these new works.

Attending (1)

