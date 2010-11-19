Dance Parade's Lift Off!

Dance Parade kicks off its 13th season with Lift Off!, an evening that features a performance by five dance groups giving just a taste of the incredible variety of the Parade (which will take place May 18th). Performing companies are Xianix Berrera & Dancers (Flamenco), Xochipili Dance Ensemble (Mexican Folkloric), Dalia Carella (Mid-East Fusion), B.A.D. (Body All Dancers, Lite Feet & Hip-Hop), Yosakoi Dance Project 10tecomai (Japanese fusion). There will also be social dancing with DJ Ali Coleman, and a cash bar and kitchen. Host is Greg Miller, director of Dance Parade, and emcee is Donnie D'Amato.