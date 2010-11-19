Dance Parade's Lift Off!

Time: March 2, 2019 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Taj Lounge
Street: 48 W 21 St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.danceparade.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Dance Parade kicks off its 13th season with Lift Off!, an evening that features a performance by five dance groups giving just a taste of the incredible variety of the Parade (which will take place May 18th). Performing companies are Xianix Berrera & Dancers (Flamenco), Xochipili Dance Ensemble (Mexican Folkloric), Dalia Carella (Mid-East Fusion), B.A.D. (Body All Dancers, Lite Feet & Hip-Hop), Yosakoi Dance Project 10tecomai (Japanese fusion). There will also be social dancing with DJ Ali Coleman, and a cash bar and kitchen. Host is Greg Miller, director of Dance Parade, and emcee is Donnie D'Amato.
