That grand celebration of the art that we love - the Dance Parade - will take place Saturday May 18th. On this 13th annual year, the celebration will begin at 12:35 PM at 21st Street & Broadway, with a Ceremonial Native American Circle Dance, led by Grand Marshal Louis Mofsie of the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. Joining Mofsie as Grand Marshals are Bill T. Jones, Baayork Lee, and DJDara.

The parade of approximately 10,000 dancers representing over 100 styles of dance, will then dance their way down Broadway and through Union Square to Astor Place, where some of the groups will have a 40-second performance in the front of the grandstand set up at Astor Place.

All will continue east on St. Mark's Place and settle in Tompkins Square Park. From approximately 3 to 7 PM, activities in the Park will include performances by many of the companies on 5 set-up stages, along with free lessons.

And watch for the Dance Parade Police, who want to see all toes tapping so they don't have to hand out "non-moving" violations! Dance Parade's 2019 theme is "Movement of the People," which counters negativity, with walls and immigration, by recognizing that we are all immigrants.

https://danceparade.org/