Approximately 9,000 dancers are warming up for the 12th annual Dance Parade, Saturday May 19th, getting under way at 1 PM on Broadway & 21st St., NYC, dancing through Union Square and University Place, across 8th St/Saint Marks to a grandstand in Astor Place Plaza. From there the dancers will continue to boogie their way Tompkins Square Park at 3 PM, where 5 stages will be set up for free performances by many of the groups, social dancing, and free classes in different kinds of dance. 80 different styles of dance, with their colorful costumes and music, will be on display to celebrate all forms of dance. Grand Marshals this year are Camille A. Brown, Mickela "Bare Feet" Mallozzi, City Council member Rafael Espinal, and WBLS DJ Doc Martin.