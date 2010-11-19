Dance for Dance Award to Deborah Jowitt

Mark DeGarmo Dance will honor renowned dance writer DEBORAH JOWITT with the 2016 "Educational Visionary" Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate her many accomplishments. Fellow dance writer/dancer/choreographer Gus Solomons jr will present the award, and comedian Nat Towsen will serve as MC for the evening, which will also include drinks, hors d'oeuvres, a student performance, a dance lesson, and a silent auction.