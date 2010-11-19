Choreographers and Composers Collaborate!

Time: December 2, 2017 from 3pm to 7pm
Location: Brooklyn Music School
Street: 126 St. Felix Street (just behind BAM)
City/Town: Brooklyn
Website or Map: http://www.brooklyncenter.org
Phone: 718.951.4500
Event Type: dance/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Five choreographers - Artis Smith & Germaine Salsberg (also artistic directors), Kevin Predmore, Traci Stanfield and Nicole Ohr, will collaborate with current and graduated Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music composers Yuriy Lehki, Daniel Rote, Jacob Szilagi, and Sean Vigneau-Britt, for an evening of original contemporary and tap dances, performed by 25+ dancers. Presented by the Department of Kinesiology and Conservatory of Music at Brooklyn College and Treads and Threads Productions.
