Choreographers and Composers Collaborate!

Five choreographers - Artis Smith & Germaine Salsberg (also artistic directors), Kevin Predmore, Traci Stanfield and Nicole Ohr, will collaborate with current and graduated Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music composers Yuriy Lehki, Daniel Rote, Jacob Szilagi, and Sean Vigneau-Britt, for an evening of original contemporary and tap dances, performed by 25+ dancers. Presented by the Department of Kinesiology and Conservatory of Music at Brooklyn College and Treads and Threads Productions.