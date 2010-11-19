Chen Dance Center's "newsteps"

Time: April 11, 2019 at 7:30pm to April 13, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St.
City/Town: NY
Phone: 2123490438
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 16 minutes ago
Chen Dance Center presents "newsteps: a choreographer's series," which, since 1994, has presented hundreds of young choreographers and dancers in new work. Selected through an open audition for the April performances are choreographers Annie Heath, Mat Elder, Spencer Weidie, Erin Bryce Holmes, Tanner Ryan, Aaron Girard. Each receives a stipend, free rehearsal space and three public performances at the Chen Dance Center, a hub of dance activity in NYC's Chinatown.
