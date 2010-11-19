danceart.

Event Details

Chen Dance Center's "newsteps"

Time: December 6, 2018 at 7:30pm to December 8, 2018 at 7:30pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0438
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Chen Dance Center presents its semi-annual emerging choreographer's series "newsteps."  Selected at an open audition, the December choreographers are Keith Comley, Allison Plamondon, Lucas Klinge, Javier Padilla, Elisabeth Archer, and Ciatlin Javech.   Each receives a stipend, free rehearsal space and three public performances at the Chen Dance Center in Chinatown, NYC.

