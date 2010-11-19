danceart.

Chen Dance Center's "newsteps"

Chen Dance Center's "newsteps"

Time: April 19, 2018 at 7:30pm to April 21, 2018 at 7:30pm
Location: Chen Dance Center
Street: 70 Mulberry St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.chendancecenter.org
Phone: 212.349.0126
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Chen Dance Center presents another edition of "newsteps," its emerging choreographers series.  In a departure from its usual programs, this newsteps will show works by professionals in other medias: artists, actors, musicians, singers, and photographers, applying their knowledge of the creative processes of their respective art forms to the choreographic process.  Each participant - Kate Douglas, Bryndon Cook, Lauren Oliver, Alec Funiciello and Sophia Zukoski - will receive a stipend, free rehearsal space at Chen Dance Center, and three public performances in their intimate black box theater.

