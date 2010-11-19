CelloPointe NYC Concert

Time: March 19, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm
Location: Manhattan Movement and Arts Center
Event Type: chamber, music/dance
Organized By: CelloPointe
CelloPointe celebrates the merging of chamber music and contemporary ballet with a dedication to creating new works and paying homage to beloved classics. This concert includes choreography by David Fernandez, Gabrielle Lamb, Shannon Maynor, Dona Wiley and Deborah Wingert with music played by cellists; Will Chow, Sang-Eun Lee, Sydney Lee, Timotheos Petrin and their mentor, Grammy nominated cellist Peter Wiley and dancers Traci Finch, Chihwan Kim, Kate Loh DeMarco, Shannon Maynor, Claire Mazza, Morgan Stinnett and Dona Wiley.
Tickets $30http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1430686
