CelloPointe New York City Concert 2018

Dance and music ensemble, CelloPointe, is returning to Manhattan Music and Arts Center with a wonderful concert of contemporary ballet and world-class chamber music on March 25 at 3:00pm. With it’s unique style of programming, CelloPointe balances the virtuosity of chamber musicians and dancers.

This season they are offering two choreographic works already in their repertoire, Gabrielle Lamb’s contemporary ballet “Dances for a Small Planet” and Barry Kerollis’ “Undecidedly Solo” The program also features new choreographic works by audience favorite David Fernandez,and introducing an exciting young choreographer, Patrick O’Brien. Each unique choreographed work is visually stunning and equally captivating due to the excellent live music performed by Grammy-nominated cellist Peter Wiley, Peter Lloyd on double bass and Kobi Malkin on violin.