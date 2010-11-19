The Soaking WET dance series, curated by David Parker and Jeff Kazin, will present Catherine Tharin Dance in a program entitled "You Who Arrived," an evening of 5 Tharin dances linked in their desire to reveal quiet truths. Dances are set to music by John King, who will appear live, John Cage, Richard Carrick, Richie Greene, and Scott Wollschleger. Dancers are Esme Boyce, Jenny Levy, YoungHoon Oh, and Susan Rainey.