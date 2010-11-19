Time: February 16, 2017 at 7:30pm to February 19, 2017 at 2pm
Location: West End Theater
Street: 263 West 86th Street
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.thebanggroup.com
Phone: 1.800.838.3006
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 26 minutes ago
The Soaking WET dance series, curated by David Parker and Jeff Kazin, will present Catherine Tharin Dance in a program entitled "You Who Arrived," an evening of 5 Tharin dances linked in their desire to reveal quiet truths. Dances are set to music by John King, who will appear live, John Cage, Richard Carrick, Richie Greene, and Scott Wollschleger. Dancers are Esme Boyce, Jenny Levy, YoungHoon Oh, and Susan Rainey.
