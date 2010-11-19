Time: May 1, 2018 at 7pm to May 2, 2018 at 7pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 W. 55 St
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.buglisidance.org
Phone: 212.279.4200
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Buglisi Dance Theatre launches its 25th anniversary season with performances at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, including a preview of Artistic Director Jacqulyn Buglisi's "Moss #5 Variation: Dialogues on what makes us Human." Also on the program is her magnificent "Requiem," set to Faure's Requiem, and "Bare to the Wall Suite." The splendid resident dancers will be joined by guests Blakeley White-McGuire, former principal with the Martha Graham Dance Company, and Abdiel Cedric Jacobsen and Lloyd Knight, currently members of the Graham Company.
