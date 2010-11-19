Time: August 17, 2018 at 8pm to August 18, 2018 at 8pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.balasoledance.org
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
Roberto Villanueva, founder/artistic director of BalaSole, presents the 19th NYC season. Entitled "Mezcla," the performance of solos by young choreographers shows a broad range of dance styles, music choices and artistic choices. Special guest is Nicole Corea of the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company.
Comment
© 2018 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for BalaSole Dance Company to add comments!
Join danceart.