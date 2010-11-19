danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

BalaSole Dance Company

Event Details

BalaSole Dance Company

Time: August 17, 2018 at 8pm to August 18, 2018 at 8pm
Location: Ailey Citigroup Theater
Street: 405 West 55 St
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.balasoledance.org
Phone: 2128684444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Roberto Villanueva, founder/artistic director of BalaSole, presents the 19th NYC season.  Entitled "Mezcla," the performance of solos by young choreographers shows a broad range of dance styles, music choices and artistic choices.   Special guest is Nicole Corea of the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for BalaSole Dance Company to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2018   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service