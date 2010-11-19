Bala Devi Chandrashekar dances "Karna - Destiny's Child"

Bharatanatyam dancer and scholar Bala Devi Chandrashekar will perform her solo "Karna - Destiny's Child," the dramatic story of Karna, one of the most powerful warriors from the great Indian epic Mahabharatha. In the centuries-old traditional Indian classical dance style of Bharatanatyam, with interspersed English narration, the artist tells the story of the warrior, his trials, tribulations, and his eventual downfall. Ms. Chandrashekar has recently performed the work on tour to England, Spain, Latvia, Hungary, Germany, Singapore and India.