Bala Devi Chandrashekar dances "Karna - Destiny's Child"

Event Details

Time: September 23, 2017 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Location: Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre/Symphony Space
Street: 2537 Broadway
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.symphonyspace.org
Phone: 212.864.5400
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Bharatanatyam dancer and scholar Bala Devi Chandrashekar will perform her solo "Karna - Destiny's Child," the dramatic story of Karna, one of the most powerful warriors from the great Indian epic Mahabharatha.  In the centuries-old traditional Indian classical dance style of Bharatanatyam, with interspersed English narration, the artist tells the story of the warrior, his trials, tribulations, and his eventual downfall.   Ms. Chandrashekar has recently performed the work on tour to England, Spain, Latvia, Hungary, Germany, Singapore and India.

