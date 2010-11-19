Antonio Ramos/Pentacle at the Rubin Museum of Art

Antonio Ramos & The Gangbangers will appear on the next event, April 24, of Pentacle at the Rubin Museum of Art. Ramos and his company will premiere his "Prenda del Alma" (Jewel of the Soul), created especially for the space at The Rubin and dedicated to people oppressed by power. Performance is free with the $19 admission to the Museum. The Company will appear in three 20-minute performances at 6 PM; 6:45 PM & 7:30 PM.