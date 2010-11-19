Time: April 23, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: the Rubin Museum of Art
Street: 150 West 17th St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://pentacle.org
Phone: 212.620.5000 ex. 344
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 22 minutes ago
Antonio Ramos & The Gangbangers will appear on the next event, April 24, of Pentacle at the Rubin Museum of Art. Ramos and his company will premiere his "Prenda del Alma" (Jewel of the Soul), created especially for the space at The Rubin and dedicated to people oppressed by power. Performance is free with the $19 admission to the Museum. The Company will appear in three 20-minute performances at 6 PM; 6:45 PM & 7:30 PM.
Comment
© 2019 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for Antonio Ramos/Pentacle at the Rubin Museum of Art to add comments!
Join danceart.