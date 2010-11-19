Anabella Lenzu's "No More Beautiful Dances"

Time: May 30, 2018 at 7pm to May 31, 2018 at 7pm
Location: LaMaMa/The Downstairs
Street: 66 E 4th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.lamama.org
Phone: 2123523101
Event Type: dance/theater
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The LaMaMa Moves! Dance Festival presents the unique artist Anabella Lenzu, who declares "No More Beautiful Dances," a dance/theater solo in which the spoken word, drawings, photographs, and video projections by Todd Carroll merge to offer a very personal view of femininity, aging physically and emotionally, and what it means to be a woman today. The high-tech presentation also features two live-streaming cameras, one above and one below the stage, two laptops, and two projectors.
