Anabella Lenzu's "No More Beautiful Dances"

The LaMaMa Moves! Dance Festival presents the unique artist Anabella Lenzu, who declares "No More Beautiful Dances," a dance/theater solo in which the spoken word, drawings, photographs, and video projections by Todd Carroll merge to offer a very personal view of femininity, aging physically and emotionally, and what it means to be a woman today. The high-tech presentation also features two live-streaming cameras, one above and one below the stage, two laptops, and two projectors.