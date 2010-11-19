danceart.

Anabella Lenzu/DanceDrama 10th Anniversary Celebration

Time: October 20, 2016 from 6pm to 7:30pm
Location: Argentinean Consulate
Street: 12 W 56 St.
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.anabellalenzu.com
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
The Argentinean Consulate of NYC will host the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Anabella Lenzu/ DanceDrama with a festive evening of excerpts from numerous works by the Argentinean dancer/choreographer.  The evening will show Lenzu's remarkable range of expressions, from the sacred to the profane.  The performance will be followed by a Q&A session and refreshments. The concert is free, but reservations are necessary.  To reserve contact info@anabellalenzu.com

