Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company celebrates its 45th anniversary with a program of works by Eleo Pomare and co. artistic director Enrique Cruz DeJesus. By Pomare is his 1967 Las Desenamoradas, music by Coltrane, based on Lorca's play "House of Bernarda Alba," and DeJesus' new "Mending Minds," inspired by caretakers and asking the question "who will care for the caring?" Also by Dejesus is his delicious "Evolution," a romp to music by Tito Puento. Alpha Omega, which had a long association with Pomare, will also dance his "Radeau" (Raft) depicting 3 women escaping to safety from strife-torn Haiti, and his acclaimed leather/biker solo "Narcissus Rising," a 1968 solo that helped propel Pomare into the forefront of modern dance. Originally danced by the choreographer, the powerful solo will be performed by Donna Clark as a biker chick.