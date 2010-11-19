Time: July 19, 2018 from 7pm to 8pm
Location: Madison Square Park Conservancy
Street: 24th St. & Madison Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.alicefarleydanceth…
Phone: 646.643.0694
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Alice Farley DAnce Theater will appear in Farley's "If There Were a Moon," a dance of gesture and image designed to conjure moonlight by day, presented by the Madison Square Park Conservancy. Celebrated soloist Felicia Norton will join the company that includes dancers, stiltwalkers,sculptural costumes and kinetic puppets. Farley will once again collaborate with composer Peter Garland, and the dancers will perform among the exhibit of Diana Al-Hadid's sculptures entitled "Delirious Matter."
