Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Time: December 7, 2018 at 8pm to December 8, 2018 at 8pm
Location: Gelsey Kirkland Arts Center
Street: 29 Jay St.
City/Town: Brooklyn
Website or Map: http://www.acoronaworks.com
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: on Friday
Alessandra Corona, former principal dancer with Ballet Hispanico, presents her Performing Works in the premieres of two dance theater/works. Choreographers are Manuel Vignoulle, from Paris, and Guido Tuveri who, like Ms. Corona, is a native of Cagliari Italy. The dance ensemble will be joined by singer/poet Parris Lewis.
