Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Alessandra Corona presents her Performing Works in two evenings, two different programs of dance/theater works by choreographers Manuel Vignoulle and Guido Tuveri. June 1 program is W2! by Manuel Vignoulle, an exploration of the evolution of the male/female dynamic in history from a contemporary man's point of view; and Just Joy, by Guido Tuveri & Company, a celebration of the stages of life. June 2 program is a repeat of W2! and Tuveri's InnerAction, inspired by the idea of relationships without emotional barriers.