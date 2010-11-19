Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Time: June 1, 2019 at 7:30pm to June 2, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: The Theatre at St. Jean's
Street: 150 W 76th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.acoronaworks.com
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Alessandra Corona presents her Performing Works in two evenings, two different programs of dance/theater works by choreographers Manuel Vignoulle and Guido Tuveri. June 1 program is W2! by Manuel Vignoulle, an exploration of the evolution of the male/female dynamic in history from a contemporary man's point of view; and Just Joy, by Guido Tuveri & Company, a celebration of the stages of life. June 2 program is a repeat of W2! and Tuveri's InnerAction, inspired by the idea of relationships without emotional barriers.
