danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Event Details

Alessandra Corona Performing Works

Time: June 1, 2019 at 7:30pm to June 2, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: The Theatre at St. Jean's
Street: 150 W 76th St.
City/Town: NY
Website or Map: http://www.acoronaworks.com
Phone: 212.868.4444
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Alessandra Corona presents her Performing Works in two evenings, two different programs of dance/theater works by choreographers Manuel Vignoulle and Guido Tuveri.  June 1 program is W2! by Manuel Vignoulle, an exploration of the evolution of the male/female dynamic in history from a contemporary man's point of view; and Just Joy, by Guido Tuveri & Company, a celebration of the stages of life.   June 2 program is a repeat of W2! and Tuveri's InnerAction, inspired by the idea of relationships without emotional barriers.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Alessandra Corona Performing Works to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2019   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service