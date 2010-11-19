Time: June 29, 2018 from 8pm to 9:30pm
Location: St. John the Divine
Street: 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (112th St.)
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.stjohnthedivine.org
Phone: 866.811.4111
Event Type: dance/theater/music
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 12 minutes ago
Alessandra Belloni and I Giullari di Piazza will present Tarantata - Spider Dance, an anicent healing tradition with tarantella trance dances and chants for the Black Madonna. The cast of singers, musicians and dancers will re-enact the ritual traditionally celebrated in Italy on June 29th, the Feast of St. Paul. The production is meticulously researched by Belloni, a native of Rome, with costumes and instrumentation as authentic as possible.
