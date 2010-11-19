Alessandra Belloni and I Giullari di Piazza will present Tarantata - Spider Dance, an anicent healing tradition with tarantella trance dances and chants for the Black Madonna. The cast of singers, musicians and dancers will re-enact the ritual traditionally celebrated in Italy on June 29th, the Feast of St. Paul. The production is meticulously researched by Belloni, a native of Rome, with costumes and instrumentation as authentic as possible.