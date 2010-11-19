The 92nd St Y's dig Dance will present AILEEN PASSLOFF, Stepping Forward: One Foot (in front of the other), a program of dances by Aileen Passloff spanning her creative years from the early 1960s, when she was one of the pioneers of the early Judson Church modern dance scene, to new works receiving their world premieres. Also on the program are solos created by James Waring and Remy Charlip, premiered in the 50s and 60s by Passloff. Passloff's ensemble of dancers will be joined by members of David Parker's The Bang Group.